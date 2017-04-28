Interfaith Group Will Discuss Priorities With Berkshire Elected Officials

By 10 minutes ago

An interfaith organization in the Berkshires will discuss its priorities and countywide campaigns with local elected officials on Sunday.

Berkshire Interfaith Organizing will host its Spring Action to present local campaigns and other advocacy from the community.

The group is calling for food security, transportation, housing and support for immigrants.

Lawmakers expected to attend include state Senator Adam Hinds and Representatives Gailanne Cariddi, Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Paul Mark, and Smitty Pignatelli.

It starts at 4 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Pittsfield.

