International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, a group working to establish a global prohibition on nuclear weapons under international law.

The prize was announced in Oslo, Norway, on Monday morning. The committee praised ICAN "for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons."

Specifically ICAN promotes the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a legally binding prohibition on nuclear weapons.

The world's nuclear powers have not committed to the treaty.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that any actual nuclear disarmament will depend on the participation of nuclear states, but praised ICAN's "inspiring and innovative support" for international negotiations.

Last year's Peace Prize went to Juan Manuel Santos, the president of Colombia. The decision surprised many; peace talks in Colombia were not concluded, and it's rare for the committee to award a prize to only one half of a peace negotiation.

The Peace Prize is the fifth Nobel prize that was established in Arthur Nobel's will, and the only one awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

This year's Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Literature were announced earlier this week in Sweden.

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics, which was established in 1969, will be announced on Monday.

