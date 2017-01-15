An Interview With Sharon Morgan, Saratoga Springs MLK Day Keynote Speaker

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Saratoga Springs is hosting a series of events dedicated to race and diversity in America.

Today, author Sharon Leslie Morgan is speaking at the Saratoga Springs Public Library at 2 p.m. and will be the weekend’s keynote speaker Monday afternoon at the Saratoga Springs Music Hall tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Morgan and WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke about her book, Gather At The Table, co-authored Thomas Norman DeWolf.

The book documents the conversation and friendship between Morgan, a descendent of slavery, and DeWolf, a descendent of a family of slave-traders. DeWolf documented his own journey of understanding his history and race in America today in the documentary Traces of the Trade.

Morgan was asked how she met DeWolf.