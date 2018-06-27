Related Program: 
Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Beetle Found In Montpelier

  Emerald Ash Borer
    Emerald Ash Borer
    courtesy NYS DEC

The invasive and destructive emerald ash borer has spread to Vermont's capital city and officials say people should prepare for most of Montpelier's ash trees dying.

Montpelier tree board chair John Snell says people have known for years that the insect was coming, since it was recently found in multiple surrounding states. Vermont Public Radio reports the city has put into effect a response plan to help deal with the tree-eating beetle.

Montpelier has many large ash trees along its streets. Snell says the tree board will ask the city council next month to pay to treat some of those with an insecticide.

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says a widespread infestation of the emerald ash borer, "could have significant ecological and economic impacts."

