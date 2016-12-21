Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Jacob's Pillow Dance Heading Into First Season Under New Director

By 20 hours ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine
  • Pamela Tatge
    Jacob Pillow's Director Pamela Tatge
    Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival

Six months from today, a major part of what makes the Berkshires special every summer will return for a new season. Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in Becket will mark its 85th season, running from June 21 to August 27.

This will be the first season for the Pillow’s new director Pamela Tatge, who says the schedule honors the storied past of Jacob’s Pillow while moving headfirst into the future. 

Tags: 
Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival
dance

Related Content

Jacob’s Pillow Building $4.5M Year-Round Dance Studio

By Oct 13, 2016
The entrance sign at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in Becket, Massachusetts
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival is internationally known for its summer performance season, but the organization is looking to expand its influence year-round.

Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival Selects New Executive Director

By Jan 12, 2016
This is a picture of Pamela Tatge, the newly-named executive director of Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival.
Perceptions Photography — Courtesy Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival

As Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival enters its 84th season, a new executive director will take the reins of the cultural attraction in Becket, Massachusetts.

Jacob's Pillow Director Reflects On 17 Years Ahead Of Departure

By Jul 8, 2015
Ruth David

The longtime leader of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival is leaving for a job with the New York City-based Andrew W. Mellon Foundation later this year. Ella Baff has been the executive and artistic director of the festival, located in Becket, Massachusetts, for the past 17 years. Last summer, ten weeks of events created a record 96,000 visitor experiences. Baff spoke with WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Jim Levulis about her time at Jacob’s Pillow.

Longtime Leader Of Jacob's Pillow Leaving For Foundation Job

By Jul 7, 2015
Photo by Tony Brown / http://www.pcah.gov/news/pcah-honors-national-medalists

The longtime leader of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival is leaving for a job with the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation later this year.

Jacob's Pillow Expands Physical And Online Archive

By Jul 2, 2015
Jim Levulis / WAMC

People touring the grounds of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in Becket, Massachusetts can now delve into the history of dance thanks to a recently completed expansion. But another project means people thousands of miles away can also catch a glimpse.

A San Francisco Dance Master Takes Hula Into The Twenty-first Century

By Nov 30, 2016
Book Cover - The Natives are Restless

The art of hula is thriving in cities all over the country and the world, but it is not always understood.

In The Natives Are Restless, journalist Constance Hale presents the largely untold story of the dance tradition, using the twin keyholes of Kumu Patrick Makuakane (a Hawai‘i-born, San Francisco–based hula master), and his 350-person arts organization (Na Lei Hulu i ka Wekiu).

In the background, she weaves the poignant story of an ancient people and the resilience of their culture. In the foreground, she tells the story of an electrifying new form of hula that has emerged from a restless generation of artists like Makuakane.

The 6th Annual Made In The Berkshires Festival

By Nov 8, 2016
Made in The Berkshires artwork

The 6th annual Made in the Berkshires festival features cutting-edge theatrical works performed as staged readings, live music, film, short stories and dance in a festival atmosphere like no other. New and innovative pieces as well as established work will be presented by local Berkshire County playwrights, actors, directors, musicians and performers.

Featured as performance blocks, Made in the Berkshires will allow audiences to enjoy the breadth and depth of the artistic talent that has landed in Berkshire County while celebrating the best in the visual and performing arts.

Professional artists and artists-in-the-making gather to share their talent with the Berkshire community. The festival will once again be curated by Hilary Somers Deely and Barbara Sims; two local artists who have helped create the rich cultural tapestry that permeates the Berkshires.

We are joined by Hilary and Barbara as well as Berkshire Theatre Group’s Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire.

The Creative Life: Savion Glover

By Oct 27, 2016
Savion Glover

The Creative Life: A Conversation Series at UAlbany is a new initiative of the New York State Writers Institute, UAlbany Performing Arts Center, and University Art Museum, along with WAMC to converse with artists of national and international prominence about their creative inspiration, their craft, their careers, and the demands of sustaining an artistic practice over time. 

Savion Glover is a Tony award-winning choreographer and considered “the greatest tap dancer to ever lace up a pair of tap shoes.” At the age of 10 he starred in the Broadway musical The Tap Dance Kid, which earned seven Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. At the age of 15, he received a Tony nomination for his role in Black and Blue and, three years later, a Drama Desk Award nomination for his role in Jelly’s Last Jam.

He both starred in and choreographed the musical Bring in ’da Noise, Bring in ’da Funk, for which he received the Tony for choreography. In 2016, he earned another Tony nomination for choreography for Shuffle Along. He also performed the live capture dance moves for “Mumble,” the penguin in the Disney film Happy Feet and its sequel. 

This interview was recorded at Page Hall at UAlbany on October 16th. .  Later that night, Glover premiered his latest work New Soundz, at The Egg in Albany. 

Savion Glover In Albany

By Oct 14, 2016
Savion Glover
Lois Greenfield

Savion Glover is a Tony award-winning choreographer and “the greatest tap dancer to ever lace up a pair of tap shoes” (Gregory Hines). At the age of 10 he starred in the Broadway musical The Tap Dance Kid, which earned seven Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. At the age of 15, he received a Tony nomination for his role in Black and Blue and, three years later, a Drama Desk Award nomination for his role in Jelly’s Last Jam.  He both starred in and choreographed the musical Bring in ’da Noise, Bring in ’da Funk, for which he received the Tony for choreography. In 2016, he earned another Tony nomination for choreography for Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Glover will premiere his latest work New Soundz, at The Egg on October 15 at 8:00 p.m. and earlier that day, he will be in conversation with Joe Donahue at Page Hall on UAlbany's Downtown Campus as a The Creative Life event -- an exciting new initiative presented by the New York State Writers Institute, UAlbany Performing Arts Center, and University Art Museum.