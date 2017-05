James White, the Provost and Dean of Southern Vermont College in Bennington, was recently named the next executive director of the Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with White to discuss his plans for the Adams, Massachusetts charter school.

White takes the place of Julia Bowen, who resigned last year after a decade with the Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School. White is expected to start on June 19th.