Jeffery Deaver is the #1 international bestselling author of more than thirty novels, three collections of short stories, and a nonfiction law book. His books are sold in 150 countries and translated into 25 languages. His first novel featuring Lincoln Rhyme, "The Bone Collector," was made into a major motion picture starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie.

His new book in that series is "The Cutting Edge."