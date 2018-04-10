Related Program: 
Jennifer Pharr Davis' "Pursuit Of Endurance"

On July 31, 2011, Jennifer Pharr Davis set the FKT (fastest known time) record on the Appalachian Trail, completing the trail in just 46 days, 11 hours and 20 minutes, a feat that takes most hikers six months. Hiking an average of 47 miles per day, Davis was the first woman to claim the overall title on the Appalachian Trail.

Since her thru-hike record, which she held for four years, Davis has set out on a new quest: the quest to find out what exactly defines endurance, where it comes from, if gender plays a role, and how we can we harness it to achieve our dreams.

Her new book, "The Pursuit Of Endurance: Harnessing the Record-Breaking Power of Strength and Resilience," aims to answer those questions, and more, through interviews with renowned endurance athletes, fellow record setters, an exercise physiology expert, and through her own accomplishments in the world of endurance hiking, backpacking, and trail running.

