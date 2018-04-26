Jerry Seinfeld To Perform At Sullivan County Casino

The casino in the Catskills that has been open since February is bringing a big-name comedian to town.

Jerry Seinfeld will perform at Resorts World Catskills May 12. The Brooklyn native began his stand-up comedy career performing at what was once a Catskills institution — Kutsher’s Country Club, the resort that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing.” His performance in Monticello, Sullivan County, will mark the first show held at Resorts World Catskills’ 2,500-seat performance venue. Seinfeld’s show will be part of a grand opening celebration to introduce some of the casino resort’s additions, including an Italian influenced steakhouse with a menu by celebrity chef Scott Conant.