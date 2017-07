Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to discuss what is happening on the front lines of recent developers' conferences.

Microsoft's Annual Build conference was held this month as was Google I/O. Facebook developers met in April, and Apple's turn is June 5. What's in the air? What will products look like in the next year?

Jesse Feiler is an app developer and author. His most recent app is Utility Smart (in the App Store); recent books are iPad for Seniors for Dummies (Wiley), and Exploring Swift Playgrounds (Apress).