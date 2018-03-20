Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Jesse Feiler - Blockchains And Cryptocurrency

By 33 minutes ago
  • IQOption Blog

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning as we discuss the wild worlds of Blockchains and Cryptocurrency.

Jesse Feiler is an app developer, author, and consultant specializing in small business and nonprofit organizations. His most recent books are “The Nonprofit Risk Book: Finding and Managing Risk in Nonprofits and NGOs” written with Gail B. Nayowith and “Learn Computer Science with Swift.” His most recent apps are “CyberContinuity,” a free app to learn about your vulnerabilities and “The Nonprofit Risk App,” a companion to the book.

Tags: 
jesse feiler
BitCoin
Cryptocurrency
blockchain
data money
mine
mining

Related Content

Jesse Feiler - Health Tech

By Feb 26, 2018
nycedc.com

  Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to talk about health tech.

Jesse Feiler is an app developer, author, and consultant specializing in small business and nonprofit organizations. His most recent books are “The Nonprofit Risk Book: Finding and Managing Risk in Nonprofits and NGOs” written with Gail B. Nayowith and “Learn Computer Science with Swift.” His most recent apps are “CyberContinuity,” a free app to learn about your vulnerabilities and “The Nonprofit Risk App,” a companion to the book.

Jesse Feiler - Smart Homes, Smart Cities

By Jan 16, 2018
smart city graphic
http://realtyplusmag.com

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to tell us the latest technology when it comes to smart homes and smart cities - and how that "smartness" is powered.

Jesse Feiler is an app developer, author, and consultant specializing in small business and nonprofit organizations. His most recent books are “The Nonprofit Risk Book: Finding and Managing Risk in Nonprofits and NGOs” written with Gail B. Nayowith and “Learn Computer Science with Swift.” His most recent apps are “CyberContinuity,” a free app to learn about your vulnerabilities and “The Nonprofit Risk App,” a companion to the book.

Jesse Feiler - Web-based Teleconferencing

By Dec 19, 2017

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to set us straight on online collaboration tools and teleconferencing.

Jesse Feiler is an app developer, author, and consultant specializing in small business and nonprofit organizations. His most recent books are “The Nonprofit Risk Book: Finding and Managing Risk in Nonprofits and NGOs” written with Gail B. Nayowith and “Learn Computer Science with Swift.” His most recent apps are “CyberContinuity,” a free app to learn about your vulnerabilities and “The Nonprofit Risk App,” a companion to the book.

Jesse Feiler - Nonprofit Risk

By Nov 22, 2017

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning and has brought a special guest to discuss his latest project.

Jesse is an app developer, author, and consultant specializing in small business and nonprofit organizations. He is the author of the new book: “Learn Computer Science with Swift.” His most recent apps are “CyberContinuity,” a free app to learn about your vulnerabilities

His brand new book is “The Nonprofit Risk Book: Finding and Managing Risk in Nonprofits and NGOs” written with Gail Nayowith. 