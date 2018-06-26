Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Jesse Feiler - Privacy and Personal Data

By 1 hour ago
  • cybersecurity graphic
    Pixabay/Public Domain

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning as we discuss recent news from the world of privacy and personal data.

Jesse Feiler is an app developer, author, and consultant specializing in small business and nonprofit organizations. His most recent books are “The Nonprofit Risk Book: Finding and Managing Risk in Nonprofits and NGOs” written with Gail B. Nayowith and “Learn Computer Science with Swift.” His most recent apps are “CyberContinuity,” a free app to learn about your vulnerabilities and “The Nonprofit Risk App,” a companion to the book.

Jesse Feiler - Privacy Regulations

By May 22, 2018
lawgazette.co.uk

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning as we discuss privacy regulations and what's new in Facebook's upcoming discussions.

Jesse Feiler And Luke Cyphers - Saranac River Trail

By Apr 18, 2018
Google map view of the Saranac River Trail

The last time our tech guru Jesse Feiler was here he talked with us about Blockchains and Cryptocurrency. This morning he lightens the mood and shares with us about ideas for Spring Walks in our listening area.

Friends of Saranac River Trail will be holding its first-ever Jane’s Walk, a walking conversation to explore and celebrate Downtown Plattsburgh, on May 5 from at 10 a.m - 11:30 a.m.

Luke Cyphers who is on the board of the Clinton County Historical Association also joins us. Luke Cyphers is an award-winning freelance journalist and current contributing writer for Adirondack Life magazine, a former a senior editor at ESPN The Magazine, and former sports writer for the New York Daily News, among other outlets. A resident of the City of Plattsburgh, he is a trustee of the Clinton County Historical Association and past chair of the Saranac River Trail Advisory Committee.

Jesse Feiler - Blockchains And Cryptocurrency

By Mar 20, 2018
IQOption Blog

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning as we discuss the wild worlds of Blockchains and Cryptocurrency.

Jesse Feiler - Health Tech

By Feb 26, 2018
nycedc.com

  Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to talk about health tech.

