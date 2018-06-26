Jesse Feiler - Privacy and Personal Data

The last time our tech guru Jesse Feiler was here he talked with us about Blockchains and Cryptocurrency. This morning he lightens the mood and shares with us about ideas for Spring Walks in our listening area.

Friends of Saranac River Trail will be holding its first-ever Jane’s Walk, a walking conversation to explore and celebrate Downtown Plattsburgh, on May 5 from at 10 a.m - 11:30 a.m.

Jesse Feiler is an app developer, author, and consultant specializing in small business and nonprofit organizations. His most recent books are “The Nonprofit Risk Book: Finding and Managing Risk in Nonprofits and NGOs” written with Gail B. Nayowith and “Learn Computer Science with Swift.” His most recent apps are “CyberContinuity,” a free app to learn about your vulnerabilities and “The Nonprofit Risk App,” a companion to the book.

Luke Cyphers who is on the board of the Clinton County Historical Association also joins us. Luke Cyphers is an award-winning freelance journalist and current contributing writer for Adirondack Life magazine, a former a senior editor at ESPN The Magazine, and former sports writer for the New York Daily News, among other outlets. A resident of the City of Plattsburgh, he is a trustee of the Clinton County Historical Association and past chair of the Saranac River Trail Advisory Committee.