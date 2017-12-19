Jesse Feiler - Web-based Teleconferencing

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to set us straight on online collaboration tools and teleconferencing.

Jesse Feiler is an app developer, author, and consultant specializing in small business and nonprofit organizations. His most recent books are “The Nonprofit Risk Book: Finding and Managing Risk in Nonprofits and NGOs” written with Gail B. Nayowith and “Learn Computer Science with Swift.” His most recent apps are “CyberContinuity,” a free app to learn about your vulnerabilities and “The Nonprofit Risk App,” a companion to the book.