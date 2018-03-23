Related Program: 
Jimmy O. Yang On "How To American"

Before he shot to fame as the scene-stealing Jian-Yang on HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and in the film “Patriots Day,” Jimmy O. Yang was an immigrant from Hong Kong, learning about English and comedy by watching BET and trying to fit in in California. Yang’s traditional upbringing and his parents’ expectations collided with Yang’s experiences DJ-ing at a strip club and slowly building a standup comedy career. Yang recounts his journey in a new memoir called "How To American: An Immigrant’s Guide To Disappointing Your Parents."

