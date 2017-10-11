Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Joan Didion Documentary To Be Screened at Woodstock Film Festival

By 8 minutes ago
  • Griffin Dunne
    Chronogram Magazine

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold is a biographical documentary featuring the life of influential American writer, Joan Didion. Directed by Joan's nephew, Griffin Dunne, the film enlightens the viewer with an unprecedented, intimate perspective on Joan's life and career accomplishments.

The film features interviews from Joan herself, as well as close family and friends, interwoven with contextual archival footage/stills to visualize Joan's astute writing. Joan, famous for bringing order to disorder through her words, exposes, examines and divulges the most pivotal events in American history, making her one of the most recognizable and influential voices within the literary world. The story of this film not only considers Joan Didion the writer, but gives light to Joan Didion, the individual. 

The film will be screened at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck, NY on October 13th at 5:45pm as part of the Woodstock Film Festival with a Q & A to follow with Griffin Dunne. 

Tags: 
Griffin Dunne
Joan Didion
The Center Will Not Hold
woodstock film festival

Related Content

Giancarlo Esposito Stars In Musical Film Stuck, Screening At The Woodstock Film Fesitval

By Oct 10, 2017
Giancarlo Esposito in Stuck


  The 2017 Woodstock Film Festival begins tomorrow and will feature documentary and narrative films, panels, and parties in the Hudson Valley through the 15th. The new musical film, Stuck, directed by Michael Berry, will screen at the Woodstock Playhouse tomorrow at 7pm and at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck on the 14th at 9:30pm.

 

In Stuck, six strangers trapped together on a stalled New York City subway car confront their assumptions of one another under the scrutinizing eye of Lloyd, a mysterious homeless man, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

 

Esposito is likely best known for his roles in Spike Lee films such as Do the Right Thing, School Daze, and Mo' Better Blues. Other notable films include Fresh, The Usual Suspects, and King of New York. He plays Gustavo “Gus” Fring on Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul.

Some HV Locations Are Featured In Woodstock Film Festival Movies

By Allison Dunne Oct 9, 2017

The 18th annual Woodstock Film Festival takes place this week. It kicks off with a performance and screening Wednesday evening and runs through Sunday, with showings in Woodstock, Saugerties, Rosendale, Rhinebeck and Kingston. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has a look at a few of the films shot locally.

2017 Woodstock Film Festival

By Oct 4, 2017
Woodstock Film Festival poster 2017

Celebrating 18-years of innovative filmmakers & filmmaking, the Woodstock Film Festival has unveiled its line-up of nearly 120 films, panels, and events, screening Wednesday, October 11th through Sunday, October 15th, in Woodstock NY, and neighboring towns of Rhinebeck, Saugerties, Kingston and Rosendale.

The festival which is featuring 4 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 1 US Premiere, 20 East Coast Premieres and 9 New York Premieres.

WFF's Co-Founder and Executive Director Meira Blaustein joins us for a preview. 