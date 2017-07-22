Related Program: 
John Barrett Runs For State House Seat

By 1 hour ago
  • John Barrett is the former mayor of North Adams.
    John Barrett III

Former North Adams Mayor John Barrett is re-entering politics. Having already led the western Massachusetts city for more than two decades, Barrett is running to fill the 1st Berkshire District House seat left vacant by the June death of Gailanne Cariddi. In an exclusive interview, WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Barrett about his decision to run for the State House. 

He is facing fellow Democrats - North Adams City Councilor Lisa Blackmer, Stephanie Bosley, daughter of former State Representative Daniel Bosley, and Kevin Towle, who worked Cariddi’s legislative aide. The primary is set for October 10th. Republican Christine Canning is also running. The general election is November 7th.

