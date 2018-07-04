Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Joseph Dalton Reviews Opera Saratoga's 2018 Season

By Joseph Dalton 1 hour ago

Lehar’s “The Merry Widow” opened Opera Saratoga’s 2018 season on Friday at the Spa Little Theater followed by a daring double bill of new works the subsequent evening.  Such a juxtaposition of tradition and innovation shows the company to be in fine form.

There’s sumptuous music, plenty of fine singing and lots of playful antics in the new production of “The Merry Widow.”  A sweeping rounded staircase serves as the grand entry point for soprano Cecilia Violetta Lopez, the coy and clever widow. A fleet of ardent suitors wearing tales fills the stage early on and Act Three is enlivened by the can-can girls.

“The Merry Widow” can sometimes come off as so much fluff.  But serious effort went into making this a tight and professional effort.  That made the fun times all the better.

The classic operetta includes plenty of spoken word and was performed in English.  Director and choreographer John de los Santos kept things smart and lively. Conductor Anthony Barrese led an orchestra that stretched across the back of the stage and played in fine fettle. 

Though the widow is young and appealing, this is no ingenue role and a hint of shadow appears in Lopez’s tone color.  Baritone Alex Lawrence as Count Danilo sang with elegance and allure.  Their final love duet was meltingly beautiful.

The double bill on Saturday night opened with “Vinkensport, or the Finch Opera” which is about an obscure sport of tallying bird calls.  Each of the six competitors launches into a revealing personal monologue.  The juxtaposition of mindsets and obsessions is all rather random and loopy, not unlike that Christopher Guest movie “Best in Show” about dog shows.  The best thing about the opera was the fine young singers, who were bursting with life.

After intermission came “Rocking Horse Winner,” based on the D.H. Lawrence short story of a little boy who mounts his rocking horse and learns the name of winning horses.  Here, he’s no longer little, but a young adult suffering from autism, as well as a needy and domineering mother.  A quartet of whispering ghosts follows the poor man around.

“Rocking Horse Winner” would have been better served by a more vibrant and varied musical score.  But conductor David Alan Miller keeps both operas in good order.

The Opera Saratoga will continue with Gian Carlo Menotti’s “The Consul,” a timely take on immigration, which opens on Saturday July 7. Performances of all three operas continue through July 15.

Local arts writer Joseph Dalton is the author of Artists and Activitists Making Culture in New York's Capital Region.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
opera saratoga
Joseph Dalton

Related Content

Opera Saratoga's 2018 Season

By Jun 25, 2018
Artwork for Opera Saratoga's 2018 season

Lake George Opera, now Opera Saratoga, began with a production of "Die Fledermaus" at the Diamond Point Theatre on July 5, 1962, playing to an audience of 230 people. The company now calls Saratoga Springs home and performs for more than 25,000 people annually.

This season, Opera Saratoga presents productions of “The Merry Widow,” “The Consul,” and a double-header with the American Premier of “Rocking Horse Winner,” and the World Premiere of a chamber version of “Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera.”

The season runs through July 15. Opera Saratoga's Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson joins us.

2018 SPAC Season Preview With Elizabeth Sobol

By Jun 14, 2018
SPAC amphitheater at night

This summer the Saratoga Performing Arts Center will present perennial favorites like The Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, the New York City Ballet, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and Opera Saratoga; and new series like the Out of this World Festival, SPAC @ Caffè Lena, SPAC on Stage, and Freihofer’s Live at the Jazz Bar.

SPAC President Elizabeth Sobol is here to give us an overview of what the next few months have to offer.

Bob Goepfert Reviews Opera Saratoga's Production Of "Zemire Et Azor"

By Bob Goepfert Jul 9, 2017

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Not all opera has to be flamboyant or grand to be successful.  Opera Saratoga is offering “Zemire Et Azor,” a sublime rendering of an almost 250 year old version of the well-known fairy tale, “Beauty and the Beast” that is enormously satisfying.   

Bob Goepfert Reviews Opera Saratoga's Production Of "Dido And Aeneas"

By Bob Goepfert Jul 9, 2015

SARATOGA SPRINGS:   The production of “Dido and Aeneas,” which is performed outdoors in the courtyard of the Museum of Dance in Saratoga, leaves no doubt that the company’s new Artistic and General Director, Lawrence Edelson, is taking Opera Saratoga in a new direction.  Thankfully, it is a promising direction.

'The Long Walk' World Premiere At Opera Saratoga

By Jun 29, 2015

  The new opera The Long Walk is based on Brian Castner’s critically acclaimed book of the same name. The opera is a deeply personal exploration of a soldier’s return from Iraq where he served as an officer in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and his battle with what he calls “the Crazy” as he tries to reintegrate into his family life upon returning from the war.

Opera Saratoga at the Spa Little Theatre is presenting the world premiere of The Long Walk in partnership with American Lyric Theater. Internationally renowned theater and opera director David Schweizer makes his Opera Saratoga debut.

Grammy Award winning baritone Daniel Belcher returns to Opera Saratoga to create the role of Brian, alongside mezzo-soprano Heather Johnson, who makes her company debut as his wife Jessie. The two performers join us for this interview.

Joseph Dalton Reviews "Porgy And Bess" At Glimmerglass

By Joseph Dalton Jul 20, 2017

From start to finish the new production of “Porgy and Bess” at the Glimmerglass Festival is a strong and handsome evening of music and theater.  The show is full of beautiful music and has more than a few hit songs by George Gershwin.  Conductor John DeMain keeps things moving.  And with typical good taste and efficiency, director Francesca Zambello has things moving to the right places. 