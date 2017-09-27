Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Judge Derails Adirondack Rail-Trail Plan

By 1 hour ago
  • A series of panoramic maps of the proposed rail trail was displayed during the meeting
    A series of panoramic maps of the proposed rail trail
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

A New York State judge has derailed a plan for a proposed rail trail in the Adirondacks.

The New York State DEC was sued by the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society regarding plans to remove 34 miles of tracks between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid and create a multi-purpose recreation trail. 

State officials had moved forward with implementation plans.

According to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, on Wednesday State Supreme Court Judge Robert Main Jr. ruled in favor of the railroad saying the plan violates the unit management plan and does not resolve title or historic preservation questions.  

It is not known if an appeal will be filed.

Tags: 
Rail-Trail
Adirondack Railway Preservation Society
ARTA
Adirondack Recreational Trail Advocates

Related Content

Lake Placid Officials Hold Informational Meeting On Draft Adirondack Rail Trail Conceptual Plan

By May 5, 2017
Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall begins Rail Trail meeting
Pat Bradley/WAMC

About two dozen people filled the meeting room in the North Elba Town Hall in Lake Placid Thursday evening to hear about and ask questions about the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s plan for an Adirondack rail-trail plan.

Lawsuit Challenging Adirondack Rail To Trail Plan Delayed By Judge’s Question

By Feb 1, 2017
empirestatefuture.org

A hearing Monday on a lawsuit challenging New York’s plan for a rail to trail transition along the Remsen to Lake Placid rail corridor was delayed after the judge requested more information pertaining to ownership of land along the route.

Approval of Adirondack Rail And Trail Plan Continues Controversy Over Travel Corridor

By May 18, 2016
Map of Remsen-Lake Placid travel corridor
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

Governor Andrew Cuomo has approved a plan by the Departments of Conservation and Transportation to create a rail and trail corridor between Remsen and Lake Placid. But the plan remains controversial. Trail advocates praise the move, but there’s rancor from those who want the 119-mile rail corridor in the Adirondacks preserved.

Railroad Officials Discuss Vandalism and Future of Adirondack Scenic Railroad

By Nov 8, 2013
Jack LaDuke

The Adirondack Scenic Railroad is a tourist train that provides scenic rides in the Lake Placid and Utica regions. In early October, a locomotive was vandalized. The damage is being investigated as a deliberate attempt to stop the train’s operations. North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with two of the non-profit railroad’s officials about the incident and how it is impacting future plans for the rail line.

Preservation League Lists Adirondack Scenic Railroad As Historic Property To Save

By Mar 8, 2016
Map of Remsen-Lake Placid travel corridor
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

The Preservation League of New York State has placed a controversial rail to trail project in the Adirondacks supported by the state on its list of historic properties the group says must be saved.