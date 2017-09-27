Judge Derails Adirondack Rail-Trail Plan

A New York State judge has derailed a plan for a proposed rail trail in the Adirondacks.

The New York State DEC was sued by the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society regarding plans to remove 34 miles of tracks between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid and create a multi-purpose recreation trail.

State officials had moved forward with implementation plans.

According to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, on Wednesday State Supreme Court Judge Robert Main Jr. ruled in favor of the railroad saying the plan violates the unit management plan and does not resolve title or historic preservation questions.

It is not known if an appeal will be filed.