Judge Knocks Down Challenge To School Consolidation Law

A judge in Vermont has dismissed a challenge from a man hoping to overturn the state's school district consolidation law.

Judge Michael J. Harris knocked down every argument advanced by H. Brook Paige in a 22-page ruling. The Times Argus reports the Washington, VT resident made a host of arguments against a law that has led to dozens of school district mergers since it was passed by the Legislature.

Harris ruled Paige failed to state a credible claim that the law violates the Education Clause of the state Constitution in his lawsuit.

Paige said Monday that the ruling was a setback, but it wouldn't be the last word on the matter. Paige, who is representing himself, says he plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

