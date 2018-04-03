Judge Rules Murder Trial Can Continue In Man's Shooting

A judge has refused to dismiss murder charges against a Vermont man who fatally shot the host of a drunken party in 2015.

An attorney for 32-year-old Ryan Bacon, of Greensboro, argued the state lacks evidence to prove he acted with intent to kill Lou-Ron Schneider.

The Caledonian Record reports Judge Robert Bent ruled the state only needs enough evidence to go to trial. Bent says it's up to a jury to decide if Bacon intended to shoot Schneider.

Police say Bacon shot Schneider after an argument at Schneider's home. Schneider survived long enough to identify his shooter to authorities.

Bacon fled and turned himself in two days later. He has been charged with second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

