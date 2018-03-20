Judge Rules Teen Stays In Jail Pending Shooting Plot Trial

A judge has ruled that a Vermont teen accused of planning a massacre at his former high school will stay in jail pending his trial.

Eighteen-year-old Jack Sawyer, of Poultney, is charged with attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to carry out a mass shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.

Sawyer's lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case. A hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.

The Rutland Herald reports Judge Thomas Zonay has rejected a defense argument that Sawyer had, at worst, been preparing to attempt a murder, but had not yet gotten to the point of attempting one when he was arrested last month.

Investigators say Sawyer described detailed plans for the shooting in a diary titled "Journal of an Active Shooter."

