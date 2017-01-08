Judge Sentences AIM Pipeline Protesters

Nine pipeline protesters from Westchester County were sentenced Friday following a guilty verdict in December.

The so-called “Montrose 9” say they were sentenced to community service and have to pay a fine. They were found guilty of disorderly conduct in blocking traffic on Route 9A to a Spectra Energy construction equipment site in Montrose in November 2015. The nine Westchester residents were trying to prevent construction of the Algonquin Incremental Market, or AIM, pipeline. The activists pleaded not guilty, claiming their actions were necessary to prevent a greater harm, known as the necessity defense. Their attorney says they are appealing.