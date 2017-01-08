Judge Sentences AIM Pipeline Protesters

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy of Resist Spectra

 

Nine pipeline protesters from Westchester County were sentenced Friday following a guilty verdict in December.

The so-called “Montrose 9” say they were sentenced to community service and have to pay a fine. They were found guilty of disorderly conduct in blocking traffic on Route 9A to a Spectra Energy construction equipment site in Montrose in November 2015. The nine Westchester residents were trying to prevent construction of the Algonquin Incremental Market, or AIM, pipeline. The activists pleaded not guilty, claiming their actions were necessary to prevent a greater harm, known as the necessity defense. Their attorney says they are appealing.  

Tags: 
montrose 9
AIM pipeline
Spectra Energy

Related Content

Judge Issues Verdict In Pipeline Protest Case

By Allison Dunne Dec 3, 2016
Erik McGregor

A judge has found a group of Westchester County activists guilty of disorderly conduct for blocking the site of a pipeline project under construction.

FERC Authorizes Algonquin To Put Most Of Its Pipeline Into Service

By Allison Dunne Nov 1, 2016
Courtesy of Spectra Energy

The company behind the AIM pipeline project has been given the green light to start operations. There are a few exceptions, mainly a new portion under the Hudson River.

NY Congressman Asks President Obama To Intervene In Pipeline Project

By Allison Dunne Sep 27, 2016
Courtesy of Spectra Energy

A New York congressman has written to President Obama, asking him to intervene in a pipeline project under construction in the Hudson Valley and require an independent risk assessment. Meanwhile, a coalition of groups has asked a federal court to stop the pipeline’s construction.

Coalition Seeks To Overturn FERC's Approval Of AIM Pipeline

By Allison Dunne Aug 15, 2016
Courtesy of Spectra Energy

A coalition of 21 plaintiffs has filed a brief seeking to overturn a federal agency’s approval of a pipeline project in the Northeast. A number of the plaintiffs specifically oppose a portion of the pipeline going through the Hudson Valley.