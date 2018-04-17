Related Program: 
Judge Sets Bail For Suspect In Vermont School Shooting Plot

By 43 minutes ago
A judge has set $100,000 bail for a Vermont teenager accused in a school shooting plot that led to changes in Vermont's gun laws.

Jack Sawyer's father told the judge Tuesday that he plans to post bail and seek psychiatric hospitalization for his son.

The 18-year-old Sawyer has been held without bail since being arrested in February on attempted aggravated murder and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled Sawyer's actions in planning a shooting at the Fair Haven Union High School didn't meet the legal definition of attempted aggravated murder. It sent the case back to the lower court for a bail hearing.

The judge set conditions for release including that he not have contact with students or staff at the school.

School-Shooting-Plot-Vermont
Jack Sawyer
Fair Haven Union High School

