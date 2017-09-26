Judy Collins On New Album, Tour With Stephen Stills

A musical relationship 50 years in the making has yielded an exciting new album and a tour for Stephen Stills and Judy Collins. It’s first time the duo, memorialized in the CSN classic Suite: Judy Blue Eyes, are touring together.The new album, Everybody Knows, takes its name from a Leonard Cohen cover that appears on the record along with other covers, originals, and standouts from each artist’s rich catalogue. Their tour will stop at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, Connecticut on Sept. 30 and The Egg in Albany Oct. 8.