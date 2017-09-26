Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Judy Collins On New Album, Tour With Stephen Stills

By 1 hour ago
  • Stephen Stills and Judy Collins
    Stephen Stills and Judy Collins
    Stephen Stills and Judy Collins

A musical relationship 50 years in the making has yielded an exciting new album and a tour for Stephen Stills and Judy Collins. It’s first time the duo, memorialized in the CSN classic Suite: Judy Blue Eyes, are touring together.The new album, Everybody Knows, takes its name from a Leonard Cohen cover that appears on the record along with other covers, originals, and standouts from each artist’s rich catalogue. Their tour will stop at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, Connecticut on Sept. 30 and The Egg in Albany Oct. 8.

Tags: 
Judy Collins

Related Content

Judy Collins - Her Birthday and Performance at UPAC (aired 5/1/09)

By Joe Donahue & Alan Chartock

Albany, NY – Joe and Alan speak with folk icon Judy Collins about her birthday Today and her upcoming performance this Sunday, May 3rd, 7pm at UPAC in Kingston.

8-21Interview - Judy Collins

Albany, NY – This is The Roudtable's third segment on grief. In this interview Judy Collins speaks of loosing her son to suicide, and her book about healing.

Judy Collins

By Joe Donahue

Albany, NY – Joe Donahue speaks with Judy Collins about her new autobiography.

Judy Collins

By Sarah LaDuke

Albany, NY – Judy Collins will be at Oblong Books and Music in Rhinebeck, NY on 6/15 at 5pm. Her new album is entitled Paradise and her Children's Book version of Over the Rainbow is out on Peter Yarrow's imprint, Imagine.