Jurors At Trial Of Ex-New York Senator Still Deliberating

    Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos
Jurors in the corruption trial of former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos have wrapped up deliberations for the day.

The jury ended the day Monday without reaching a verdict against Skelos and his son, Adam, in federal court in Manhattan.

The once-powerful Republican is accused of using the clout of his office to pressure businessmen into giving jobs to his son. Prosecutors say the jobs came with big salaries and required relatively little work, and amounted to bribes.

The defense says Skelos was just trying to help his struggling son find employment. Defense lawyers say the senator never took official action for any of the businessmen.

Deliberations, which began Friday, are set to continue Tuesday.

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By David Guistina & Mike Spain Jul 10, 2018
Mike Spain

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of The Times Union, about the ongoing trail of former New York state Senate Leader Dean Skelos. The pair also discuss Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy, who is being criticized for his office's social media practices.

Former New York Senate Leader Cross-Examined At Trial

By Jul 10, 2018
Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos
Karen DeWitt

A former New York state Senate leader has been pressured to explain why real estate executives who needed his support on legislation also agreed to steer work to his son.

Retrial Set To Begin For Ex-New York Senate Leader And Son

By Jun 19, 2018
Former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos
Karen DeWitt

A retrial is set to begin for ex-New York Senate leader Dean Skelos and his son on corruption charges.

Former Top NY Lawmaker Wants Retrial Moved

By Mar 2, 2018
Skelos

A former top lawmaker in New York wants his retrial on corruption charges moved to another state.

Blair Horner: NY's Political Culture Again On Trial

By Blair Horner Feb 5, 2018

For the past two weeks, a former top aide to governor Cuomo has been on trial for corruption.  According to federal prosecutors, he was a key figure in a widespread bribery scheme that included shaking down those seeking government contracts for special treatment in exchange for campaign contributions and money for him and his associates.  The trial continues and the individual is presumed innocent.  But this trial – combined with others in recent years – offers unique insights into what ails Albany.  There are four overarching problems that emerge when reviewing the totality of the corruption cases brought in New York.