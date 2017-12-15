Jury Clears Man On Courthouse Sexual Assault Charge

A Vermont man has been found not guilty on a charge that he sexually assaulted a woman in the bathroom of the state courthouse in Burlington just over two years ago.

The verdict in the case of 34-year-old Robert Rosario was reached Friday by a jury of four men and eight women.

Rosario hugged his attorney after the verdict was announced.

The verdict came after more than five hours of deliberations. The trial began Tuesday in Hyde Park.

On the day of the incident in question, Rosario appeared in court for a hearing on an unrelated drug case against him.

Rosario took the stand Thursday. He denied the charge, claiming the accuser initiated the sex in hopes of getting heroin from him in return.

