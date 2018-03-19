Related Program: 
Kathleen Madigan At The Egg 3/22

By 59 minutes ago
  • Kathleen Madigan
    Luzena Adams

For 29 years, comedian Kathleen Madigan has been touring 250 nights per year and squeezing in hour-long filmed specials and performances on every late night show ever made. From 25 appearances on the Tonight Show and multiple appearances on Letterman and Conan to recently riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in his internet series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," Madigan sells out theaters across the country. 

Her most recent standup special "Bothering Jesus," is currently streaming on Netflix and she’ll be performing at The Egg in Albany, New York on Thursday, March 22.

Mike Birbiglia At The High Mud Comedy Festival At MASS MoCA

By Mar 13, 2018
Mike Birbiglia
Evan Sung

The High Mud Comedy Festival takes over the campus of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts this Friday and Saturday.

Friday night, Sasheer Zamata hosts “Sasheer Zamata Party Time!” in the Hunter Center. On Saturday, there will be a satire writing workshop by the Reductress, comedian-led gallery tours, and a performance by Nellie McKay.

To close the festival, Mike Birbiglia will present his new one-hour of stand-up, aptly entitled “The New One.” Birbiglia’s previous popular shows include “Thank God for Jokes,” “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” and “Sleepwalk with Me.” The latter was adapted into a film co-directed by Birbiglia and his stage-director Seth Barrish. In 2016 Birbiglia wrote and directed “Don’t Think Twice” starring Gillian Jacobs and Keegan-Michael Key.

Louie Anderson At The Bardavon 3/18

By Mar 14, 2018
Louie Anderson

Louie Anderson is an iconic comedian, Emmy award winner, one of the country’s most adored comics and named by Comedy Central as “One of 100 Greatest Comedians.” He currently co-stars with Zach Galifianakis in the hit FX series, “Baskets,” Anderson’s extraordinary role as Christine Baskets, the matriarch of the Baskets clan won him his third Emmy Award.

He will perform at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, NY on Sunday, March 18.

Lewis Black At UPAC In Kingston On 2/24

By Feb 21, 2018
Lewis Black The Joke Is On Us Tour Artwork

Known as the king of the rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything else that exposes the hypocrisy and madness he sees in the world.

His new tour "The Joke's On Us" comes to UPAC in Kingston, New York, on Saturday, February 24.

Cameron Esposito At MASS MoCA 5/9

By May 4, 2015
camersonesposito.com

  Stand-up comedian, Cameron Esposito, will perform at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA at 8pm this coming Saturday.

Esposito has been named a "Comic to Watch" by LA Weekly, Time Out Los Angeles, Jezebel, Los Angeles Magazine and Cosmopolitan Magazine. She hosts Put Your Hands Together - a weekly stand-up showcase and podcast out of UCB in Los Angeles, and co-hosts Wham Bam Pow an action and scifi moviecast. Her recent album is entitled Same Sex Symbol.

Her bi-weekly column for The Onion’s AV Club is Who In The World Is Cameron Esposito?