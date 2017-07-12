Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Keith Strudler: Finding The Longhorn Beach

By Keith Strudler 53 minutes ago

When it comes to big time college sports, there is no shortage of irony and hypocrisy. So this story is neither isolated nor surprising. But at the least, it is explicatory. This is another story about major college football – its excess, its priority, its oblivion. It’s a story about an American pastime that can’t escape its own ambition. And one of poor judgement mixed with tunnel vision.

I’m talking, of course, of the University of Texas Athletic Department’s decision to name Corona as the official beer sponsor of Longhorn Athletics. Corona is, of course, a Mexican beer that markets itself as an escape from the routine. Or as they like to encourage, a chance to find your own beach. As the joke now goes, recently dismissed Texas head coach Charlie Strong is already there. It also seems the beach will be coming to Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, home of the Longhorn football team. A place where, unlike most college stadiums across the country, beer sales are allowed. In fact, they sold over $3 million in suds last season, which is enough to pay for at least two assistant coaches.

Alcohol sponsors are fairly ubiquitous with sports properties. It would be hard to fathom NASCAR without some sort of beer sponsor. The US Open Tennis tournament feels like an ad for Grey Goose Vodka. That list goes on and on, ranging from high end liquors to beer without carbs. We have long accepted that sporting events – spectator and participatory – are great places to introduce the public to the pleasures of alcohol.

It is also no great secret that university life and drinking are quite often considered complimentary experiences. Such is the theme of pretty much every movie about college life, led by Animal House. Never having attended UT, but growing up in Texas, I can assume that the drinking culture at the University is fairly robust in comparison with other large flagship state universities with big sports and Greek organizations. I apologize for the generalization, but I’ve only got five minutes.

I can also assume that many people at the University would like the change that stereotype – or more specifically, change the actual ramifications of binge drinking on a college campus. For all the sophomoric humor around the college drinking culture, there’s little upside to the normalization of having way too much, way too often. I say this without any intention of moralizing and without a naïve perspective on the historical prevalence of binge drinking at American universities. But I also say this having been involved with higher education most of my adult life and understanding the risk factors of making alcohol seem like a punch line instead of a legalized drug. Universities have taken steps to change that narrative – if for no other reason than the liability. So a beer sponsorship for the University of Texas’s most visible property does feel a bit counterintuitive.

That in itself is enough to critique UT’s decision to make Austin, Corona’s new beach. From a messaging perspective, this dismantles any credibility the University has in changing campus culture. See, there’s your hypocrisy.

Continuing on that front, it’s also hypocritical that the Longhorns will take money from a beer company that’s essentially supported by a) athletes who are often too young to legally drink alcohol, and b) athletes that don’t get paid for helping to facilitate that economic transaction. I don’t know if that’s hypocrisy or irony or both, but it’s not good either way.

Which really brings us to the overall problem here. This beer sponsorship for UT comes because Longhorn Athletics has decided to operate like a business in seemingly all regards – except paying players, of course. In doing so, they’ve taken a sponsorship from what some might term a villain product – and I know it’s not a tobacco company, but still. This helps them do other things, like pay a head football coach $5 million a year while buying out the last football coach’s contract for over $10 million. This should, in theory, help Texas win lots of football games and perhaps a national title, even if that hasn’t happened recently. Perhaps that’s because other schools are engaging in the same practices, which is what we affectionately call the arms race of college sports. That – the unending need to win at all costs – is seemingly more instrumental than basic common sense. Like not having a beer company sponsor 18-year-olds playing amateur football on a university campus.

Of course, this would not be the first hypocrisy of big time college football, a sport which, despite it all, I still adore. I suppose it is truly a drug. Which perhaps makes this sponsorship easier to understand.

Keith Strudler is the director of the Marist College Center for Sports Communication and an associate professor of communication. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Keith Strudler
college athletics

Related Content

Keith Strudler: Elliot’s Bike Wreck

By Keith Strudler Jul 5, 2017

Last week I ended up at one of those after-hours pediatric offices. My 7-year-old Elliot took a nasty spill off his bike and ended up with cuts from his knee to his face, all of which were immediately bandaged. But around bedtime that evening, when we were changing the gauze, the scrape on Elliot’s knee looked a little too deep. I know that because I nearly passed out when I took a close look. So being the good father that I am, and looking for an excuse to take someone out for ice cream, off we went to pediatricians after dark.

Keith Strudler: NBA Draft Champions

By Keith Strudler Jun 21, 2017

Thursday is the NBA draft. You may or may not have known this, based on both your geography and relative interest in the sport. The draft isn’t for casual fans, those who enjoy the sport on occasion or perhaps when the games matter most – like the playoffs. The draft, for the NBA or any other sport, is for people who care how the sausage is made. It’s like people who watch CSPAN to see the party whip in action before a vote.

Keith Strudler: Our Global Sports Neighbors

By Keith Strudler Jun 7, 2017

The US may have a new focus on nationalism. But it seems Canada may not. At least not Canadian hockey, which, if you know the country, is essentially one and the same. While Americans look for new and innovative ways to close our borders, the Canadian Women’s Hockey League is extending theirs – all the way to China. Beginning next season, Beijing’s Kunlun Red Star hockey club will join this Canadian sports organization, bringing the total number of teams to five. Three of those teams are in Canada, not surprisingly, and the other is in Boston. So I suppose this isn’t the league’s first foray into global markets, if the US is deemed that.

Keith Strudler: Battle Of The Sexes, Part II

By Keith Strudler Jun 28, 2017

It was well over 40 years ago that Billy Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in a tennis match played in the cathedral of har tru, the Houston Astrodome. This event was billed as the Battle of the Sexes and placed a staunch advocate for fair if not equal recognition for women’s sports against an articulated male chauvinist. To some spectators, and there were many, this match would let us know if women can compete against men in sports, where they were largely relegated to the sidelines. Of course, this was far more complex than that, given the age disparity and showmanship of the affair. Regardless, King’s victory was important in furthering the progress of female athletes. Maybe better put, a loss would have been catastrophic, with a top female tennis pro losing to an againg male has-been, someone that couldn’t even stay on the court with current male pros.

Keith Strudler: Grade School To College Football

By Keith Strudler Jun 14, 2017

Want to know what three numbers make most parents sick to the stomach? 5. 2. 9. That 529, the college account where families aspire to store away their extra change in the fading hope they might be able to pay for some small part of their kids’ college education. Granted, it’s a little like trying to climb Mount Everest. You can’t really make it a little a time, and you might just die trying. So, lots of families look for other ways to fund a college education.