Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Keith Strudler: Love And Football

By Keith Strudler 37 minutes ago
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

This commentary will focus on a word, an emotion or action really, we don’t talk about much right now, at least not genuinely. That word, that sentiment, is love. I’m not talking about loving a sandwich, or even loving someone’s speech. But deep, emotional engagement that is the genesis of and motivation for so much of our existence. I understand that hate is far more in vogue right now, kind of the skinny jeans of the moment. But this commentary, while perhaps less cool, is about love.

See, love is what Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney talked about moments after his underdog Tigers beat the machine that is Alabama football Monday night to win their first national championship since the 1981 season. They did so in heart stopping fashion, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter against a defense that most viewed as just slightly less porous than Ft. Knox. Now, I can’t personally verify all of these 21 points being scored, because along with probably a lot of east coast Americans with kids, I fell asleep on the couch at the end of the third quarter. But I did wake up with two minutes remaining, after which Clemson drove the field for the winning touchdown with one second left.

So right after that, when Swinney address the media on the field, fighting back tears, he said he knew his team was going to win because of one thing – love. Swinney said the difference in the game would be love, and that they – his players and coaches – would win because, as he said, they love each other. Now this is in contrast to other postulates. Like, they won because Deshaun Watson played out of his mind in the second half. Or because Alabama’s defense got worn out in the fourth quarter because they were on the field too long. It’s a somewhat unconventional explanation for a sports team, that they can win because they love each other.

A couple of things here. First, I don’t want to proselytize everything Dabo Swinney says. Like when he said he’d get out of coaching if they started paying college athletes, because there’s already enough entitlement in the world. From a guy who makes over five million a year. Or when in reference to Colin Kaepernick sitting for the anthem, Swinney seemed to indicate that African-Americans have it so much better than they used to. So I’m not going to privilege everything Dabo Swinney says, especially since some of it simply hypocritical at best.

But to the point of Swinney, football, and love, there’s a lot nuance here. In some regard, Swinney’s comments follow a long tradition of viewing team as a surrogate family. Where people put aside their differences in deep support of one another. Bonded not by birth or adoption, but some singular focus on winning. Anyone who’s been on a sports team knows this feeling. It’s a fairly unique emotional outlay for young men, who historically are raised to hide this very emotion, at least outside the context of sport. And particularly given the longstanding stigma against and persecution of gay men, it’s an inherent challenge for men to openly admit their love – not physical attraction, but actual love – for other men. And that’s what Dabo Swinney openly admitted on Monday. Not only admitted, but referenced as the reason for his team’s success. That, for lack of a better word, is interesting.

Now, despite the current political hurricane in this country, and despite the onslaught of laws against gay Americans, I think Swinney’s comments are a glimmer of hope. I understand that lots of people who play and coach and certainly watch college football don’t share my particular politics around social justice. I’d guess a lot of Alabama and Clemson fans – from the Deep South no less – have supported a candidate and policies rooted in what I consider hate, more than anything resembling love. Yet Swinney, whose politics I most certainly wouldn’t appreciate, tapped into something important and universal. That we can all benefit by learning to love one another, particularly if we’re able to look beyond our differences and towards a common goal – in this case, a national title, which I know isn’t all that important to a bunch of you. But make no mistake, there’s a lot of diverse colors, ideologies, socioeconomics, and more in a college football locker room. And in Clemson, South Carolina, that diverse lot used love to bring them together to do something no one thought they could.

Maybe it’s just a game, and I’m making too much of some comments from an emotional head coach. But right now at least, I’ll take that over the inescapable politics of hate any day.

Keith Strudler is the director of the Marist College Center for Sports Communication and an associate professor of communication. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Keith Strudler
Clemson University
NCAA Football

Related Content

Keith Strudler: The Party Before The Storm

By Keith Strudler Jan 4, 2017
The logo of the New York Giants
Facebook: New York Giants

No one would argue that the New York Giants drew the best playoff assignment by any measure. In taking an NFC Wild Card spot, they’ll travel this weekend to NFC North champ Green Bay, who rarely lose at home and might be the hottest team in the league. The temperature will probably sink to single digits by game’s end Sunday evening. And mind you, New York actually has a better record than the Packers, but with the logistics of the NFL playoffs, they are still the road team.

Keith Strudler: Why 2016 Wasn’t So Bad

By Keith Strudler Dec 28, 2016

The end of the year is when we try to create meaning, to put the past into context and begin to look ahead. By most accounts, a lot of people largely think of 2016 as a giant black hole. I’ve heard worst year ever, the end of the world as we know it, and a bunch of other things I can’t repeat on the air. Depending on your own personal experiences and your ability to ignore the hypothetical and/or live with cognitive dissonance, your own particular mileage may vary. Regardless, I doubt many of us will view 2016 as the height of American excellence. Granted, it’s not 1941, but that’s a low bar for measure.

Keith Strudler: The Downside Of Solidarity

By Keith Strudler Dec 21, 2016
The logo of the University of Minnesota
wikipedia.org

There is such a thing in sports as team solidarity. In some ways, it is the single adhesive that keeps disparate individuals together. It’s manifest when teams eat together, lock arms on the sidelines, attend family funerals of teammates, and so on. It’s a list of activities that often extend far beyond the sidelines in the widely accepted belief that teams that act as one will be stronger than those that don’t. Which theoretically means more wins and fewer losses, at least relative to your talent. If you’ve ever seen a team where the athletes look like they can’t wait to leave the arena and get away from each other, you’d probably agree. Jets fans know exactly what I’m talking about.

Keith Strudler: Learning From Major League Baseball

By Keith Strudler Dec 14, 2016

The low hanging fruit for sports commentary this week comes by way of Western Massachusetts, where the Amherst College men’s cross country team finds itself slowed to a halt because it was discovered team members had created a ugly newsletter that demeaned and dehumanized female Amherst students through describing their alleged sexual proclivity and faults. It’s the same juvenile crap we saw recently from the Harvard men’s soccer and cross country teams, begging the question, “Why are these college runners from elite universities so dense?” And I know that’s a simplification and really involves a discussion of privilege and what happens when you think you’re smarter than everyone else.