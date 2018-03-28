Keith Strudler: Sister Jean Heads To San Antonio

Sports fans are a lot like fashonistas. They’re always looking for an excuse to buy new clothing. Fans of the Cleveland Indians now have one. Or at least they will, in 2019, when the franchise changes its uniforms and removes its controversial logo, the cartoonish Native American caricature Chief Wahoo. For decades, critics have asked – no, demanded the mascot be removed. And now it will be, with a few caveats. First, it won’t make the change until a season from now, allowing Chief Wahoo fans another year to enjoy what many consider a racist symbol. There’s probably some logical reasons for the delayed alteration, namely they need to come up with an alternative. And they probably want fan feedback, or at least the perception thereof. So there are business explanations for slowly removing the Band-Aid instead of ripping it off.