Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery At Dorset Theatre Festival

The Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, VT continues its 40th Anniversary Season with the Regional Premiere of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery under the direction of Jen Wineman runs through July 29.

In Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its latest heir.

The ensemble cast is led by Liz Wisan whose portrayal of Sherlock Holmes will lend a fresh twist to the much-beloved sleuth. She is joined by Dave Quay as Dr. John Watson, the detective’s trusted confidant.