Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery At Dorset Theatre Festival

By 21 minutes ago

The Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, VT continues its 40th Anniversary Season with the Regional Premiere of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery under the direction of Jen Wineman runs through July 29.

In Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its latest heir.

The ensemble cast is led by Liz Wisan whose portrayal of Sherlock Holmes will lend a fresh twist to the much-beloved sleuth. She is joined by Dave Quay as Dr. John Watson, the detective’s trusted confidant. 

Good Men Wanted At Powerhouse

By Jul 20, 2017
Jason Sherwood

Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theatre’s second mainstage show this summer is Good Men Wanted. The new play is about women who - for varied reasons and to varied ends - disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War.

The drama punctuated by explosive dance sequences - choreographed by Ani Taj and set to contemporary pop music. They play is written by Kevin Armento and directed by Jaki Bradley who joins us.

Weston Playhouse Summer 2017 Season

By Jul 17, 2017
Weston Playhouse logo

Vermont’s award-winning Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is having a blockbuster continuation of its 81st summer season, continuing its tradition of “celebrating the classics and nurturing the new.”

Next on the Main Stage is Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Lost In Yonkers. It is a heartfelt coming-of-age story by one of America’s greatest comic playwrights. Performances run July 20th to July 29th.

Meanwhile on Weston’s Other Stages is the Vermont Premiere of Tenderly – telling the story of beloved actress/singer Rosemary Clooney who delighted America for nearly five decades. The play is now open and runs through August 5th.

We welcome Susan Haefner, who originated the role of Rosemary Clooney in the premiere of the new musical Tenderly at Cincinnati Playhouse and is playing it in Weston; Davy Raphaely, who will play the lovable gangster uncle Louie in Lost in Yonkers in a Weston cast including Tony winner Elizabeth Franz; and Steve Stettler is the Producing Artistic Director at the Weston Playhouse.

Shakespeare & Company Presents Cymbeline

By & Jul 7, 2017
Tamara Hickey and Thomas Brazzle in Cymbeline at Shakespeare & Company
Stratton McCrady / shakespeare.org

We're at Tanglewood this morning and just a few miles away through the Berkshire beauty of Lenox lives another cultural gem, Shakespeare & Company.

Cymbeline is a rarely performed story of intrigue and deception in the face of steely resolve with wild plot twists, mistaken identities, and a heart-rending quest for love.

We are joined now by Tamara Hickey who plays Imogen in Cymbeline; Allyn Burrows, artistic director, at Shakespeare & Company; and Tina Packer, Founding Artistic Director of Shakespeare & Company and Director of Cymbeline. The production also marks a personal milestone for Packer, who, after opening her production of Cymbeline, will have directed all 37 plays in the Shakespeare canon.

Jayne Atkinson And Jessica Hecht In Sarah Ruhl's The Clean House At Williamstown

By 19 hours ago
Jayne Atkinson, Joe Donahue, Jessica Hecht

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jayne Atkinson and Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht stars in Sarah Ruhl’s The Clean House, a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist. In the whimsical play, a physician (played by Jayne Atkinson) discovers that her sister (Jessica Hecht) and not her Brazilian cleaning woman has been cleaning her home.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival Main Stage Production is directed by Rebecca Taichman – who just won a Tony for directing the play, Indecent. The Clean House runs through July 29th.

Jayne Atkinson is best known on television for her long-running roles in 24Criminal Minds, and the current Netlix original series House of Cards. She made her Broadway debut in a revival production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. Broadway credits also include The RainmakerOur TownEnchanted April and Blithe Spirit

Jessica Hecht has been on television in such shows as Friends, Seinfeld, Breaking Bad and The Good Wife. Hecht was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress for her role in A View From The Bridge on Broadway. Other recent productions include Harvey, Golde in Fiddler on the Roof, and she just finished a run in Arthur Miller’s The Price with Mark Ruffalo and Danny DeVito. 

Tyne Daly, Tim Daly, And John Procaccino In World Premiere Of Theresa Rebeck's Downstairs At DTF

By Jun 20, 2017
Artwork for Downstairs at DTF

Dorset Theatre Festival opens its 40th Anniversary Season with the World Premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s Downstairsstarring brother and sister Tim Daly and Tyne Daly, who will be appearing together on stage for the first time. Downstairs, runs for 16 performances between this Thursday and July 8th.

Tim Daly is an Emmy-nominated actor. Since 2014, he has starred in the hit CBS series Madam Secretary. He is also known for his past roles as Joe Hackett on the NBC sitcom Wings. Tyne Daly is an accomplished stage and screen actress best known for her roles in Cagney & Lacey and Judging Amy. Rounding out the cast is John Procaccino who last joined Dorset Theatre Festival for their production of Out of the City