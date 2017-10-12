Kevin Tent, Frequent Alexander Payne Collaborator, Takes The Helm For "Crash Pad"

Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Christina Applegate and Thomas Haden Church, the new dark comedy "Crash Pad" focuses on a love triangle, and the extreme lengths people will go to get what they think they want. The movie is screening as part of the Woodstock Film Festival at the Woodstock Playhouse on Oct. 13th at 6:45 p.m. Director Kevin Tent will take part in a Q and A afterward. Tent, an Oscar-nominated film editor, has also had a long working relationship with director Alexander Payne, working on films like "Election," "Sideways," and "The Descendants."