Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Kim Brophey's Guide To Understanding Your Dog's Behavior

By 54 minutes ago

Kim Brophey, CDBC, BA, is a nationally certified and award-winning canine behavior consultant and the owner of Dog Door Behavior Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Using cutting-edge research, Brophey has developed a groundbreaking system that allows owners to identify what their dog is struggling with, why, and how they can fix it. Brophey's approach is unlike anything that has been published before and will give dog owners a new understanding of what motivates and affects their dog's behavior.

Her book is "Meet Your Dog: The Game-Changing Guide to Understanding Your Dog's Behavior."

Tags: 
dog
pet
dogs
animal
kim brophey
behavior
animal behavior
training

Related Content

The Book Show #1548 - Sigrid Nunez

By Mar 20, 2018
Book Cover The Friend and Sigrid Nunez author photo

Sigrid Nunez’s new novel, “The Friend,” is a moving story of love, friendship, grief, healing, and the magical bond between a woman and her dog.

Nunez’s previous novels include “Salvation City,” “The Last of Her Kind” and “A Feather on the Breath of God.”

Listener Essay - The Rescues

By Leslie Sittner Jan 30, 2018
Porsche (a dog) in Lillies (flowers)

This listener essay is by Leslie Sittner. She began writing five years ago with her dog, Porsche, as her creative muse, especially on their daily and nightly walks. Her muse was recently put to rest at 17 ½ years old.

The Rescues

Falling Into Place: Guilderhaven

By Feb 27, 2017
Guilderhaven Logo

  Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial FoundationProviding a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on Guilderhaven – a non-profit helping the animal community. They provide low-cost spay/neuter, food, and medical intervention for the companion animals of New York residents and for wildlife. They also assist rescue organizations in this endeavor, with an emphasis on the local community.

To tell us more, we welcome Sue Green, Chair of Guilderhaven.

Are We Smart Enough To Know How Smart Animals Are?

By May 2, 2016

  Based on research involving crows, dolphins, parrots, sheep, wasps, bats, whales, and of course chimpanzees and bonobos, Frans de Waal explores both the scope and the depth of animal intelligence.

In his new book, he offers a firsthand account of how science has stood traditional behaviorism on its head by revealing how smart animals really are, and how we’ve underestimated their abilities for too long.

Frans de Waal is the C. H. Candler Professor in Emory University’s Psychology Department and director of the Living Links Center at the Yerkes National Primate Research Center. His new book is: Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?