Kittens Receive Intensive Care At Springfield Clinic

New England’s first intensive care unit for kittens opened Monday for its fifth season.

Since it opened in 2014, Nick’s Nursery, located at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, Massachusetts, has treated over 900 kittens. The number of patients has increased each year.

Orphaned kittens, some feral, others just abandoned by owners that can’t take care of them, are nursed back to health and put up for adoption, according to Carmine DiCenso, Dakin’s executive director.

"Through this program we are able to save kittens' lives we would not have been able to in the past," said DiCenso.

A Dakin spokesperson said it costs $40,000 annually to operate the clinic. About $10,000 had been raised as of Monday.