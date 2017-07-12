Related Program: 
Kyra Sedgwick's Directorial Debut 'Story Of A Girl' Presented By Woodstock Film Festival

This Saturday - July 15th at 2pm - the Woodstock Film Festival will present a special screening of Story Of A Girl at Upstate Films in Woodstock. The film's director, Kyra Sedgwick, and editor, Sabine Hoffman, will host an in-person Q&A session following the screening. The screening is happening before the film's official television premiere on Lifetime on July 23rd.

The film tells the story of a young girl's loss of innocence and the role of social media in adolescent lives. It is based on Sara Zarr's award winning novel. 

The film is Kyra Sedgwick's directorial debut. She's an actress who has in The Closer and starred in films such as The Woodsman and Personal Velocity.  

The Woodstock Film Festival - John Hawkes

By Oct 12, 2012
AP

The 13th annual Woodstock Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday night with a screening of David Bromberg: Unsung Players. Before the festival wraps up on Sunday with their closing night film Casting By, directed by Tom Donahue, they'll have shown 130 films including 19 World Premieres, 6 US Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 10 East Coast Premieres and 15 New York Premieres. The festival also features often sold out panels with insider views on different aspects of the art and business of film making.

Paul Dano

By Aug 15, 2012

The Woodstock Film Festival will present a screening of So Yong Kim's latest film, For Ellen. The screening will take place at Upstate Films in Woodstock on Saturday, August 18, 3 pm and a Q&A with actor, Paul Dano, filmmaker, So Yong Kim and producer, Jen Gatien, will follow the screening.

Paul Dano stars as Joby Taylor, a struggling musician who is forced to face the fact that he may lose all rights to interact with his daughter, Ellen. She is six years old and he hasn't been around for her before now - but - a final divorce settlement with his ex-wife includes the provision that he will relinquish custody and he has to examine what that will mean to him and to his daughter.

Paul Dano's previous film credits include L.I.E., Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, and - currently in theaters, Ruby Sparks.

The Woodstock Film Festival’s 5th Annual Spirit Of Woodstock Celebration

By May 26, 2017

The Woodstock Film Festival’s 5th annual Spirit of Woodstock celebrates the roots of the Hudson Valley — its natural beauty, iconoclasts, art, culture, innovation, and the river that flows through and connects it.

This year they honor two local luminaries who have embodied those qualities — John Hall and Alf Evers. The event takes place on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 in Woodstock from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Joining us this morning, we welcome the festival’s Meira Blaustein to tell us more.

Late Director Jonathan Demme Had Close Ties To Woodstock Film Festival

By Apr 26, 2017
Jonathan Demme
Woodstock Film Festival

The Oscar-winning film director Jonathan Demme has died at age 73. Known for films like The Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia, Rachel Getting Married and several music documentaries and videos, Demme was honored at the Woodstock Film Festival in 2012. Meira Blaustein is executive director of the festival.

John Edginton Examines Joe Cocker's Legacy In 'Mad Dog With Soul'

By Jul 5, 2017
Joe Cocker: Mad Dog With Soul movie poster
Joe Cocker: Mad Dog With Soul

The life and legacy of one of music’s peerless voices will be discussed this Saturday at Upstate Films Woodstock, which will screen the new documentary Joe Cocker: Mad Dog With Soul at Upstate Films Woodstock. The 9 p.m. showing will be followed by a conversation with director John Edginton, who has produced and directed several other documentaries, as well as Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang, who managed Cocker for many years. The film is a warts-and-all look at a soulful singer from Sheffield, a showbiz survivor who battled alcoholism for most of his adult life.