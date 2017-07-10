Lab Report: "Well Below" Lead Levels At Great Barrington Airport

The results from the water testing done in June at the Great Barrington Airport are in on the lead concentration level.

Residents have expressed concerns that the airport could have groundwater contaminated with lead from aviation fuel, but laboratory reports show a different story.

According to tests conducted by Microbac Laboratories in Lee, lead concentrations were well below what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers sufficient to require remediation – at 15 parts per billion.

Some results did exceed the limit, but the airport could not be proven to be the source.

The EPA also says there is no safe level for lead exposure.

The town board will continue talks with the airport’s owner, Berkshire Aviation Enterprises, to expand the facility.