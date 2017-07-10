Lab Report: "Well Below" Lead Levels At Great Barrington Airport

By 2 minutes ago
  • This is a map highlighting Great Barrington, Massachusetts
    wikipedia commons

The results from the water testing done in June at the Great Barrington Airport are in on the lead concentration level.

Residents have expressed concerns that the airport could have groundwater contaminated with lead from aviation fuel, but laboratory reports show a different story.

According to tests conducted by Microbac Laboratories in Lee, lead concentrations were well below what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers sufficient to require remediation – at 15 parts per billion.

Some results did exceed the limit, but the airport could not be proven to be the source.

The EPA also says there is no safe level for lead exposure.

The town board will continue talks with the airport’s owner, Berkshire Aviation Enterprises, to expand the facility. 

Tags: 
Great Barrington Airport

Related Content

Great Barrington Concerned About Plans To Expand Town Airport

By Jun 16, 2017
This is a map highlighting Great Barrington, Massachusetts
wikipedia commons

At a Town Hall board meeting last week, some Great Barrington residents showed they were concerned about plans to expand the town airport. 

Biking And Flying Event Returns To Great Barrington

By Aug 19, 2016
Facebook: Berkshire Bikenfly

An annual event that brings together cyclists and pilots in Great Barrington is being held Saturday.

Plane, Bikes and Balloons Descending On Great Barrington

By Aug 14, 2015
Richard Stanley

An annual airplane and bicycle enthusiast celebration is returning to Great Barrington this weekend.