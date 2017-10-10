Larrywaug Bridge To See Repairs With $1M MassWorks Grant

By JD Allen 36 minutes ago
  • Stockbridge Main Offices
    Stockbridge Main Offices
    wikipedia commons

Stockbridge, Massachusetts has received a $1 million grant to repair a failing, heavily-traveled bridge on Route 183. 

In May 2016, the state Department of Transportation gave the Larrywaug Bridge a rating of a 3 out of a possible 10 points.

The bridge, erected in 1931, is on a busy route between Stockbridge and Lenox, just north of the state highway and Route 102.

In March, Stockbridge received $500,000 from the state’s Small Bridge Program. After further inspections, MassWorks on Tuesday announced an additional $1 million from its Small Town Rural Assistance Program to replace the bridge.

The project will cost about $2.6 million. Construction will begin next year.

Related Content

Report: Rural Roads And Bridges In NY, MA Ranked Among Worst

By Jun 27, 2017

A new study finds highways and bridges in New York and Massachusetts rank among the most deteriorated in the nation.

In Lee, Polito Touts State Funding For Small Town Infrastructure Improvements

By Sep 28, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito touted the access small towns in Massachusetts have to state funding for vital infrastructure projects during a ribbon cutting this week in Lee. 

Dalton, 55 Other Communities Receive Massachusetts Clean Energy Grants

By Sep 8, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

Massachusetts has announced grants to 56 communities to help municipal, school and water districts embrace clean energy. 

Gov. Baker Announces Funds For Road Work To Help Business Expand

By Nov 1, 2016
WAMC

        Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced a $1.9 million grant award today for a western Massachusetts city to complete a highway project that will allow for an $8 million commercial development.