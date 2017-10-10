Larrywaug Bridge To See Repairs With $1M MassWorks Grant

Stockbridge, Massachusetts has received a $1 million grant to repair a failing, heavily-traveled bridge on Route 183.

In May 2016, the state Department of Transportation gave the Larrywaug Bridge a rating of a 3 out of a possible 10 points.

The bridge, erected in 1931, is on a busy route between Stockbridge and Lenox, just north of the state highway and Route 102.

In March, Stockbridge received $500,000 from the state’s Small Bridge Program. After further inspections, MassWorks on Tuesday announced an additional $1 million from its Small Town Rural Assistance Program to replace the bridge.

The project will cost about $2.6 million. Construction will begin next year.