Laurie Norton Moffat Celebrates Her 40th Anniversary At NRM

Two of America’s most important visual communicators, Norman Rockwell and Andy Warhol embraced populism, created enduring icons, shaped national identity, and opened new ways of seeing during the twentieth century.

This summer and fall, Norman Rockwell Museum will present the first exhibition to examine the artistic and cultural influence of these celebrated image-makers and the continued influence of their indelible legacies—Inventing America: Rockwell and Warhol is on view at Norman Rockwell Museum from June 10 through October 29th.

To tell us about the exhibit and all things Norman Rockwell, we welcome the Director/CEO of the Norman Rockwell Museum - Laurie Norton Moffatt. Laurie Norton Moffat celebrated her 40th anniversary with the museum in June.