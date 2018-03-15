Law Enforcement Training Focuses On Veterans Issues

A training session is being held today in Saratoga County where law enforcement officers from across the state are learning how to better communicate with veterans who may be in crisis.

Frank McClement with the Saratoga County Veteran’s Service Agency says some military veterans face unique mental and physical challenges.

“Obviously, first and foremost, it could be PTSD, TBI, other reclamation challenges, mental health, physical disabilities related to military service, and any other challenges they may face in life,” said McClement.

Saratoga County is home to 18,000 veterans and their families.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that about 11-20 out of every 100 veterans who have returned from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have post-traumatic stress disorder in a given year. That’s higher than the average U.S. population. The VA estimates 7 to 8 percent of Americans experience PTSD at some point in their lives.

The training session held Thursday at SUNY Adirondack’s Wilton Campus is a partnership between the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, and Stratton VA Medical Center Justice Outreach Program based in Albany.

The goal is to teach local law enforcement how to better handle situations involving veterans in crisis. It’s the second time the program has come to Saratoga County.

Courtney Slade, Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator with Albany Stratton VA, says over the last five years more local veterans have been made aware of available services because of the training.

“We’ve helped to divert veterans to the Albany VA when they are in emotional crisis or need mental health support. And also we’re able to get them, pretty much, additional resources in the community,” said Slade.

Slade says an important part of communicating with a veteran is understanding military culture. She says many in law enforcement can relate because the field has a high percentage of veterans compared to other parts of the workforce.

“They already have a toolkit. They have served. They can engage a veteran. Sometimes they can de-escalate a veteran. A lot of our VA police are veterans. So within the system they actually de-escalate a situation before they can reach a crisis within house,” said Slade.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said the training and partners like the VA and the Saratoga County Veteran’s Service Agency help inform prosecutors in dealing with cases that may involve a veteran as a defendant or a victim of a crime.

“We’ve taken a heightened examination approach when it comes to crimes. And we continue to look to find when it’s appropriate to find alternative opportunities when it comes to sentencing, when it comes to how the crime is resolved.”

Heggen says she was pleased to look around the room and see staff with several county agencies at the training session.

“We’re getting a chance to access services and access information and I think that sometimes that’s just as important,” said Heggen.