Lawmaker To Pursue Universal Primary Care

A Vermont legislator says she plans to push a publicly-funded health care plan in the upcoming legislative year.

Democratic Senator Claire Ayer is writing a bill to create universal primary care. She tells Vermont Public Radio her bill will focus on finding which taxes would support the plan and creating a framework on how it would be implemented.

Legislators attempted a single-payer health care system three years ago, but few have tried to revive the proposal after its failure.

Ayer says universal access to primary care should be invested in if it results in saving money and better overall health.

As the chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, Ayer says she will also look toward lowering prescription drug costs and helping the state's struggling mental health system.

