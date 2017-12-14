Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Lawmaker To Pursue Universal Primary Care

By 5 hours ago
  • Senator Claire Ayer
    Senator Claire Ayer
    Vermont Legislature

A Vermont legislator says she plans to push a publicly-funded health care plan in the upcoming legislative year.

Democratic Senator Claire Ayer is writing a bill to create universal primary care. She tells Vermont Public Radio her bill will focus on finding which taxes would support the plan and creating a framework on how it would be implemented.

Legislators attempted a single-payer health care system three years ago, but few have tried to revive the proposal after its failure.

Ayer says universal access to primary care should be invested in if it results in saving money and better overall health.

As the chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, Ayer says she will also look toward lowering prescription drug costs and helping the state's struggling mental health system.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Health Care Funding
universal health care
single payer
Senator Claire Ayre

Related Content

Vermont Progressive Party Continues Support Of Universal Health Care

By Feb 23, 2015
Juhan Sonin/flickr

The Vermont Progressive Party has reaffirmed its support for a universal, publicly funded health care system for the state.

Sanders Introduces Medicare For All Legislation

By Sep 13, 2017
Picture of Bernie Sanders
Bernie 2016

Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders formally introduced the Medicare for All Act of 2017 today.  Surrounded by Senate cosponsors and advocates, he outlined the plan at a press conference in Washington.

Supporters Push Single-Payer Health Care In NY

By May 23, 2017
Single payer supporters at the New York State Capitol
Karen DeWitt

Faith leaders from around New York came to the Capitol Tuesday to gain support in the state senate to adopt a statewide single payer health care system. It would be an alternative to the national Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which Republicans in Congress and President Trump have been trying to dismantle.