Lawmakers Ponder Study Of Lake Champlain Cleanup Costs

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says the state remains committed to seeing Lake Champlain cleaned up, even though the total estimated price tag over the next 20 years could exceed $1 billion.

Speaking Tuesday at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Scott said that "everything has to be on the table" in raising the estimated $25 million per year cost to the state that was outlined in a report issued over the weekend by state Treasurer Beth Pearce.

Under Pearce's proposal about half the money would come from a per-parcel assessment that would hit homeowners and businesses.

The other revenue would come from a variety of other funding sources.

Scott said his administration was "hopeful" raising the money could be done without new taxes or fees.

