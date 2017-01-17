Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Lawmakers Ponder Study Of Lake Champlain Cleanup Costs

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Lake Champlain (file photo)
    Lake Champlain (file photo)
    WAMC Photo by Pat Bradley

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says the state remains committed to seeing Lake Champlain cleaned up, even though the total estimated price tag over the next 20 years could exceed $1 billion.

Speaking Tuesday at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Scott said that "everything has to be on the table" in raising the estimated $25 million per year cost to the state that was outlined in a report issued over the weekend by state Treasurer Beth Pearce.

Under Pearce's proposal about half the money would come from a per-parcel assessment that would hit homeowners and businesses.

The other revenue would come from a variety of other funding sources.

Scott said his administration was "hopeful" raising the money could be done without new taxes or fees.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Lake Champlain Cleanup
Lake Champlain
Phosphorus

Related Content

Property Owners Could Be On Hook For Lake Champlain Cleanup

By Jan 16, 2017
Lake Champlain (file photo)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont's state treasurer says property owners could be on the hook for $25 million a year for a water cleanup initiative.

Vermont Seeks Public Input On Lake Champlain Cleanup Plan

By Aug 9, 2016
Lake Champlain
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The state of Vermont is seeking public input on a plan to clean up Lake Champlain by reducing the amount of phosphorous and other pollutants that reach the lake.