Lawmakers Seek To Educate Hotel Workers On Human Trafficking

A legislative proposal introduced in the New York state Legislature would require training for hotel workers in how to recognize signs of human trafficking.

The measure is sponsored by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Sen. Jesse Hamilton, both Democrats.

Supporters say trafficking victims are sometimes housed in hotels and motels, where they are forced into prostitution or other sexually exploitative acts.

The training would be intended to help front desk workers, hotel housekeepers and other employees pick up on clues that guests may be involved in trafficking, such as large numbers of people coming and going at all hours, or young female guests with no credit cards or identification.

The measure hasn't been scheduled for a vote but could be taken up once lawmakers reconvene April 16.

human trafficking

