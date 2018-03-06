Lawyer Asks To Move Trial Of Man Charged In Foster Mom Death

The lawyer for a Vermont man accused of killing his foster mother in 2000 wants his retrial moved to a different county.

Defense attorney Robert Katims says news coverage of 34-year-old Scott Favreau's case would make a fair trial impossible in Caledonia County. The Caledonia Record reports he requested a venue change Monday.

Favreau was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison for the death of his foster mother Vicki Campbell-Beer.

Last month, a judge threw out his second-degree murder conviction, saying the trial judge never asked Favreau if he admitted to the facts of his guilty plea.

Favreau later said he was manipulated by his lawyers and that his confession was coerced.

Prosecutors argue that negative publicity is not a sufficient reason to relocate a trial.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.