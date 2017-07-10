Lawyer Behind Sanders' Allegations Has History Of Complaints

The Republican lawyer alleging that the wife of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders committed bank fraud while president of a now-defunct Vermont college has a long history of filing complaints and public records requests against Democrats and other liberal politicians.

The complaint filed by Brady Toensing, Donald Trump's Vermont representative during last year's presidential campaign, into Jane Sanders' role in arranging a $10 million financing deal for Burlington College has gained the most traction.

Since word got out that Jane Sanders had retained lawyers, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is being asked about it nearly everywhere he goes. No charges have been filed against Jane Sanders.

Toensing says he's trying to shine a light on the conduct of public officials. Some of his targets call his efforts character assassination.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.