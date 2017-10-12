Related Program: 
Lawyers Hope To Resolve Rabbi's Legal Case Over Traffic Stop

The attorney for a New York rabbi who drove for 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) after a Vermont state trooper tried to pull him over for speeding on a remote interstate highway says he's hopeful the case can be resolved without the rabbi having to appear in court.

Defense attorney Robert Appel says Rabbi Berl Fink faces a relatively minor charge of attempting to elude.

Orange County State's Attorney Will Porter says the case fits the criteria for a court diversion program that would allow Fink to avoid conviction and a criminal record.

Police say Fink was driving 83 mph in a 65 mph zone on Aug. 8 and initially did not stop.

After he finally pulled over, Fink and his family were ordered out of their car at gunpoint.

