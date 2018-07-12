Lawyers Seek Order To Reunify Detained Children With Parents

Lawyers for two immigrant children detained in Connecticut after being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have asked a judge to order that they be reunited with their families.

A hearing was held Wednesday in federal court in Bridgeport. It's not clear when the judge will rule.

The attorneys say the parents are seeking asylum because of persecution in their home countries. The 14-year-old girl is from El Salvador and the 9-year-old boy is from Honduras.

The boy testified he was scared to go home. A psychiatrist testified both children show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Federal prosecutors argued no ruling is needed because another federal judge already has ordered that children separated from families under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy be reunited with their relatives.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.