Lawyers Seek Order To Reunify Detained Children With Parents

By 4 hours ago
  • Picture of a judge's gavel
    WikiMedia Commons

Lawyers for two immigrant children detained in Connecticut after being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have asked a judge to order that they be reunited with their families.

A hearing was held Wednesday in federal court in Bridgeport. It's not clear when the judge will rule.

The attorneys say the parents are seeking asylum because of persecution in their home countries. The 14-year-old girl is from El Salvador and the 9-year-old boy is from Honduras.

The boy testified he was scared to go home. A psychiatrist testified both children show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Federal prosecutors argued no ruling is needed because another federal judge already has ordered that children separated from families under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy be reunited with their relatives.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
immigrant children
u.s.-mexico border
connecticut
Trump administration
zero tolerance

Related Content

As Immigrants Wait At Albany County Jail, Volunteers Working To Learn Basics

By Jul 10, 2018
Albany County Correctional Facility
Will Anderson / WAMC

It’s been about two weeks since people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement began arriving at Albany County Correctional Facility. Since then, hundreds of lawyers and volunteers have been working in the jail to find out basic information about the immigrants being detained.

Additional Detained Immigrants Headed To Albany County Jail

By Jun 27, 2018
Jail cell
Flickr

Additional detained undocumented immigrants may arrive at the Albany County jail today.

So far, about three dozen immigrants detained by the federal government are being held at Albany County jail. And Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Wednesday morning more may be on the way.

Immigration Rallies Set For This Weekend

By Jun 29, 2018
WAMC

Progressive organizations and activists are holding a number of rallies and marches in our region this weekend to voice opposition to the federal government’s immigration policies.