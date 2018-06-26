Leading House Democrat Joe Crowley Defeated In Stunner; Engel, Donovan, Maloney Win

In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter in the Democratic congressional primary in New York. Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority.

He was defeated Tuesday by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office.

Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party's left, including MoveOn.

Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. He represents New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a community organizer in the Bronx and worked on Sanders' presidential campaign.

In New York's 16th House district, 15-term Democrat Eliot Engel appeared to be cruising to a primary victory late Tuesday.

In New York's 11th House district, GOP Rep. Dan Donovan survived a challenge from former Rep. Michael Grimm, who was seeking to make a comeback after serving in prison. Donovan is New York City's only Republican and is seeking a third term.

In the 12th House district, 13-term Democrat Carolyn Maloney turned away challenger Suraj Patel.

In the 25th, Joe Morelle, a state Assemblyman, won the Democratic primary in the race to replace the late Rep. Louise Slaughter.

In the 24th, Dana Balter defeated Juanita Perez Williams in the Democratic primary for the right to face Republican Rep. John Katko.

In the 21st District, Democrat Tedra Cobb defeated four challengers.