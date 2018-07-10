Lee Selectman Challenging Sen. Hinds Shares Primary Plans

As Massachusetts Democratic State Senator Adam Hinds comes to the end of his first term representing the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district, he’ll face a primary opponent from Lee Selectman Thomas Wickham. Wickham is a self-employed carpenter who’s served on the Lee select board for five years. Wickham has spent more than a decade on the Lee planning board in a variety of roles, including chair, and he’s also been the chair of the energy committee for six years. Wickham has been a delegate to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. He spoke to WAMC about his plans to challenge Hinds September 4th.