Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Lee Selectman Challenging Sen. Hinds Shares Primary Plans

By 49 minutes ago
  • A press release from the Tom Wickham For Senate campaign.
    A press release from the Tom Wickham For Senate campaign.
    https://www.facebook.com/pg/tomwickhamforsenate

As Massachusetts Democratic State Senator Adam Hinds comes to the end of his first term representing the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district, he’ll face a primary opponent from Lee Selectman Thomas Wickham. Wickham is a self-employed carpenter who’s served on the Lee select board for five years. Wickham has spent more than a decade on the Lee planning board in a variety of roles, including chair, and he’s also been the chair of the energy committee for six years. Wickham has been a delegate to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. He spoke to WAMC about his plans to challenge Hinds September 4th.

Tags: 
thomas wickham
Massachusetts Democratic Party
Lee

Related Content

Berkshire Towns Debate Marijuana Rules At Annual Meetings

By May 10, 2018
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Lee will conduct its annual town meeting tonight.

Lee Finalizes Marijuana Bylaws

By May 11, 2018
By John Phelan [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

At Thursday night’s town meeting, Lee, Massachusetts finalized its marijuana bylaws.

Lee Votes To Continue Sharing Town Manager With Lenox

By Josh Landes Apr 19, 2018
Josh Landes

The Select Board in Lee, Massachusetts voted this week to continue sharing a town administrator with Lenox for another year. 