Legislation To Update VA's Appeals Process

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, both Democrats from Connecticut, have announced legislation that updates the VA’s appeals process. 

Nearly half a million veterans are on a VA appeals waitlist due to significant backlogs.

The Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act would overhaul the appeals process for regional claims.

Esty, from Connecticut’s 5th House District, says current wait times are as long as five years. The bill would allow veterans to opt-in to the new appeals process if they have a request pending. 

