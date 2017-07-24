Related Program: 
Legislative Aide Towle Wants To Continue Cariddi's Work

The legislative aide to the late Massachusetts State Representative Gailanne Cariddi is running to fill the vacated seat. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Kevin Towle, a Democrat, about his decision to seek the 1st Berkshire District seat. 

So far, Towle is facing three fellow Democrats - North Adams City Councilor Lisa Blackmer, Stephanie Bosley, daughter of former State Representative Daniel Bosley, and former North Adams Mayor John Barrett. The primary will be October 10th. Republican Christine Canning is also in the running. The general election is November 7th.

Kevin Towle
1st Berkshire District
Massachusetts Representative Gailanne Cariddi

